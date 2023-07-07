After the release of the US jobs report, fears of a possible trend for further interest rate hikes this year eased. The US economy was able to add 209 thousand jobs in the public and private sectors last June, which is less than Reuters estimates, at 225 thousand jobs, and represents The 30th consecutive month of positive job growth.

Brent crude is still less than the high levels it recorded in April by about ten dollars a barrel, and the price of a barrel has ranged between 71 and 79 dollars since early May, against the backdrop of raising interest rates and weak data for the Chinese economy.

And the Energy Information Administration said, on Thursday, that US crude oil inventories recorded a greater-than-expected decline, with a significant decline in gasoline stocks.

And Saudi Arabia announced this week the extension of the additional voluntary reduction in oil production until the end of August, while Russia announced its intention to reduce its oil exports by 500 thousand barrels per day in August.

price movements

By 14:20 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 1.06 percent, to $77.34 a barrel, and Nymex crude rose 76 cents, or 1.09 percent, to $72.58 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are expected to rise about 1 percent for the second week in a row.