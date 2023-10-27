By 1740 GMT, Brent crude futures rose $2.25, or 2.6 percent, to $90.18 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increased $2.14, or 2.6 percent, to $85.35 per barrel.

The price difference between Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude is heading to reach its highest level since July.

For the week as a whole, Brent fell about two percent while West Texas Intermediate fell about three percent.

Although the developments did not directly affect supplies, fears increased that the conflict in the Gaza Strip could spread and disrupt supplies from major crude oil producer Iran.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs kept their expectations for the price of Brent in the first quarter of 2024 at $95 per barrel, but added that the decline in Iranian exports may push core prices to rise by about five percent.