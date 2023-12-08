AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/12/2023 – 15:11

The discovery of vast oil reserves was the detonator that reignited the old territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, which reached new levels with the granting of licenses to multinationals such as ExxonMobil to explore crude oil in waters claimed by both countries.

– How much oil is there in the disputed region? –

Essequibo, a territory of 160,000 km², is administered by Guyana, but claimed by Venezuela, which defends the limits of its time as a colony of Spain. The dispute reignited when, in 2015, American energy giant ExxonMobil discovered huge oil reserves in the region.

With 800,000 inhabitants, Guyana was left with estimated reserves of 11 billion barrels, one of the highest “per capita” reserves in the world.

Exxon has developed 63 drilling projects in the “Stabroek” block, leading Guyana to increase production to 600,000 barrels per day (bd). It is estimated that by the end of 2027 it will be at 1.2 million bd.

The government of Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro denounced that this oil operation is carried out in waters to be delimited and labels the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, as a “slave” of ExxonMobil.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves, 300 billion barrels, but its oil industry is currently facing deep problems after years of mismanagement and economic sanctions.

In just over a decade, its production fell from more than 3 million bd to 750,000 bd.

– Can Venezuela grant licenses in the area? –

After a consultative referendum on December 3, which approved the creation of a Venezuelan province in Essequibo, Maduro ordered the state oil company to create branches to grant permissions to explore oil, gas and minerals in the disputed zone.

Furthermore, the president gave a period of three months for companies working with Guyana to withdraw from the area and negotiate with Venezuela.

Ali considered the advertisements a “direct threat” to Guyana’s security.

“The issue of the three-month deadline (…) is one of those that concerns Guyana the most and, in some way, generates important uncertainty,” Mariano de Alba, advisor to the International Crisis Group, told AFP. “Uncertainty, risks and costs for these companies rise. We have to see how they react.”

Venezuela’s licensing order is, however, difficult to execute.

“It’s rhetorical,” said lawyer Ramón Escovar León, who specializes in international litigation.

“On paper, the license can be granted, but execution is not guaranteed”, assures, in turn, De Alba, who considers that Maduro, in essence, seeks to force a negotiation, to which Ali refuses.

“Any attempt to explore for oil by your state-owned oil companies, or companies, in our territory will be seen as an invasion of Guyana,” warned its vice-president, Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Ignore Maduro,” said Jagdeo. “They should not take Maduro or his ultimatum into account (…) The companies are operating legally.”

– Are there risks of further escalation? –

Although the international community is concerned about the resurgence of tensions, experts do not think it is likely that the situation will escalate into armed conflict. The United States is concerned about its oil supply in the medium and long term and has every interest in this region, which is very close to and contains the largest reserves in the world, remaining stable.

“Limited military operations”, such as patrols in disputed regions, may occur in the medium term, assures De Alba.

Escovar León believes that the costs of escalation are high for Venezuela due to the interests of Guyana’s allies, such as the United States, in the concessions agreed by Georgetown. These advocate, as the Guyanese government maintains, resolving the controversy at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose jurisdiction in the case is not recognized by Caracas.

“What would happen if they affected the interests of China, which has a 30% stake in the concessions granted by Guyana?” asks Escovar.

Tensions increased with the announcement of military exercises by the American Southern Command in Guyana, seen as a “provocation” by Venezuela.