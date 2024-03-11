Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 16:13

The most liquid oil futures closed close to flat, recovering from the more than 1% drop seen earlier, as investors weigh the risks of a mismatch between supply and demand considering the outlook for China and the US. The report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), to be released this week, is also on the radar.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI oil for April closed down 0.10% (US$0.08), at US$77.93 per barrel, while Brent for May closed up 0. 18% (US$0.13), at US$82.21 per barrel.

Analyst Derren Nathan, from Hargreaves Lansdown, indicates that today “concerns about China's growth continued to put pressure on the price of oil”. Chinese data released this weekend showed that the country's consumer inflation rose modestly in February as a result of increased spending during the Lunar New Year. However, producer price inflation declined more than expected over the same period, indicating that China's factories remain under pressure and demand could be impacted.

Despite the negative tone seen at the beginning of the day, prices recovered towards the close. According to Fawad Razaqzada, from City index, traders are now looking to the future, and expect signs of interest rate cuts in the US. “Tomorrow, we will see a focus on US consumer price inflation (CPI) data and OPEC’s monthly market report,” he said.

In a note to clients, Capital Economics points out that production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have kept oil at higher levels recently, while prices “have ignored disruptions in shipping in the Red Sea and the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.”

Also today, early in the morning, news circulated that Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Saudi Aramco, plans to reduce the supply of heavy crude oil to customers in Asia in April, motivated by the maintenance of its oil fields. Yesterday, Saudi Aramco released a balance sheet indicating a profit of US$121 billion in 2023, its second best performance in history.