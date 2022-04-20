Oil Recent oil supplies from Russia have arrived at refineries in the United States, which has banned the import of oil and gas from Russia

The United States announced in March a ban on oil and gas imports from Russia. In April, about 6.3 million barrels of oil came from Russian ports.

Of the United States president Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, March 8th the country bans the import of oil and gas from Russia.

Companies importing oil from Russia were then given 45 days to ship orders already placed to the United States. This time limit will be met on Friday.

The last tankers carrying Russian oil have probably already been emptied in the United States. According to customs and monitoring data, a total of nine tankers carrying crude oil and fuel oil arrived in the United States in April.

The Seamagic, which sailed from the port of Tamama on the Black Sea coast, was discharged in the Gulf of Mexico in St. Charles at Valero Energy last week.

The Minerva Ellie, which was carrying oil sold by the Russian state oil company Rosneft, had previously been received in the same premises.

Last year Russia imported 672,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products to the United States every day, according to data from the country’s EIA, which compiles the country’s energy statistics. In April, the country received about 6.3 million barrels of oil from Russian ports, bringing daily imports to more than 330,000 barrels.

In announcing the U.S.’s abandonment of Russian oil, Biden said he understood that not all allies could agree to an import ban. On Wednesday, Germany announced that imports of Russian oil into the country will end by the end of the year.