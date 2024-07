Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after three days of declines after a report showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, suggesting steady demand and as expectations for interest rate cuts improved.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents to $84.87 a barrel by 0055 GMT, after falling 1.3 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents to $81.67 a barrel after falling 1.1 percent in the previous session.