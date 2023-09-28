A barrel of the commodity was traded at US$97.69 this Thursday (September 28); fuel prices should rise in Brazil

The price of a barrel of oil broke the year’s record this Thursday (September 28, 2023) when it was traded at US$97.69. This is the highest value of the commodity since August 2022, when it broke the US$100 mark. Given this scenario, the Petrobras will be pressured to raise the price of fuel in Brazil so as not to further increase the gap compared to prices abroad.

According to data from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the gap in gasoline sold by the state-owned company is 8%, equivalent to R$0.27 per liter. The diesel situation is more delicate. The main fuel for trucks reached a gap of 18% this Thursday (September 28), which implies a cost of R$ 0.75 per liter below that practiced on the international market.

Another external factor pushing for an increase in diesel is Russia’s decision to cut fuel exports by 30%. This is because the country traded at a price below the international market due to the sanctions applied and captured 75% of the import market in Brazil in August.

With the Russian restriction, Brazilian importers will have to turn to other markets to meet demand, this time at a higher price. In this case, Petrobras will be pressured to increase its price to mitigate any risk of fuel shortages.

In conversation with the Power360the founding partner and director of CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), Adriano Pires, explained that the record value of oil has positive and negative aspects for the country.

On the one hand, Brazil’s status as an oil exporter allows the country to earn more revenue from the sale of the product. The States that receive royalties from exploration would benefit most, but the Union is also entitled to a large part of this revenue.

Furthermore, the dollar exchange rate above R$5 boosts these revenues even more, as Brazil trades oil in the North American currency, which is much more valued than the Brazilian real.

On the other hand, the high value of the commodity forces Petrobras to increase the price of fuel, putting pressure on inflation.

If the state-owned company decides to maintain the price on the domestic market and balance this increase in revenue with a fuel subsidy, the company will be pressured by its shareholders and may devalue itself, in addition to running the risk of shortages, as it will not have the support of importers who complement national demand.

“If you don’t increase the price of fuel you run the risk of shortages, because the importer doesn’t bring the product. He won’t bring it expensive and sell it cheap here. In the case of diesel, we had been lucky because Russian diesel came with a big discount compared to the international price. This allowed Petrobras to maintain the price in the domestic market”said Pires.