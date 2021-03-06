The first consignments of oil products from Belarus were shipped to Russian seaports, informs on the website of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

The day before, according to the department, the Mozyr Oil Refinery sent several trains with more than 5 thousand tons of gasoline to the port of Ust-Luga. They will arrive at the terminal on Tuesday 9 March.

Today the refinery shipped 3.6 thousand tons of fuel oil to the port of St. Petersburg.

The deliveries took place within the framework of an agreement on the transshipment of Belarusian oil products for export through Russian ports, signed by the parties on February 19.

From 2021 to 2023, according to the document, Minsk will send almost 10 million tons of fuel oil, gasoline and oil through ports to the Russian Federation.

The agreement will be valid until the end of 2023, but it will be automatically renewed.

The Ministry of Transport noted earlier that transshipment through Russia would cost Belarus less. Also, Russian ports are ready to accept other cargoes from this republic.