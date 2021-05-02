In Russia over the past April, production of gas condensate and oil decreased. This is evidenced by the data of the Central Dispatching Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex (CDU TEK), reports on Sunday, May 2, TASS…

Thus, the volume of production decreased by 7.8 percent, which is up to 42.8 million tons. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, production has decreased by 10.1 percent, to 167.94 million tons.

It is noted that Russia has reduced oil production under the OPEC + deal to stabilize the market. At the same time, in February-April, the country was able to increase production by 130 thousand barrels per day per month.

On April 9, it became known that the main forecast for oil production in Russia until 2035 is its inevitable decline, so that it will never be possible to return to the level of 2019 of 561 million tons. This was stated in the draft general scheme of the oil industry, prepared by the Ministry of Energy, with which Kommersant got acquainted.

Prior to that, it was reported that cutting oil production as part of the OPEC + deal turned out to be a winning strategy for Russia. Thanks to this agreement, mining companies and the budget were able to increase their revenues by $ 30-40 billion.