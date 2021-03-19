The Union of Oil Workers and Employees (SOEA) of the San Lorenzo department decided to initiate a strike in rejection of the labor discontinuity of some seventy workers at the Buyatti firm, whose owners announced the closure of the manufacturing establishment located in Puerto San Martín.

On Thursday afternoon an assembly took place in which members of the CGT San Lorenzo participated and where they decided to start the measure of forces from the first work tuno this Friday, in all the oil companies in the region.

The statement from the Oil Union states: “As a result of the events of public knowledge, which have as main news the closure of the establishment of the company Buyatti SAICA, in its plant in Puerto General San Martin. the CGT San Lorenzo together with the members of the Directive Commission of the Union of Oil Workers and Employees of the San Lorenzo Department; a plan of struggle to be followed was evaluated in defense of the rights with the colleagues of Buyatti “.

Thus, CGT San Lorenzo has decided a total stoppage of activities in all the oil industries of the San Lorenzo Department for today. The measure will begin from the entry of the first shift to each manufacturing establishment.

From CIara-Cec they reiterated the need to keep the peace partnerl, avoid the political use of a specific conflict and respect the legal areas of conciliation so that both parties reach an early agreement.

“Social peace cannot be held hostage to a conflict that, regardless of its reasons, will prevent the delivery of grains by producers, industrial work, internal supply, foreign trade and, consequently, the income of foreign exchange. “, he said in his social network.