AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/26/2024 – 18:07

Oil prices soared on Monday (26) after production was halted at almost all of Libya’s oil fields, following a decision by authorities in the east of the country.

The price of a barrel of Brent North Sea crude for October delivery rose 3.04% to $81.43.

Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for the same date rose 3.46%, reaching 77.42 dollars.

Authorities in Benghazi (east) have ordered “the closure of all oil fields and terminals” installed in areas controlled by the powerful clan of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which represents around 90% of all the country’s extraction infrastructure.

Haftar supports the Benghazi government, a rival to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

Libya produces 1.19 million barrels per day, according to July data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In addition, the Middle East saw heightened tensions with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon on Sunday.

Hezbollah has claimed to have launched more than 300 rockets at Israeli military targets.

For analyst Matt Smith, from Kpler, the increase in prices “seems to be more related to Libya than the Middle East”.

Smith recalled that Libya faced a similar crisis in 2020, and the shutdown lasted nearly six months. “The market is taking [a situação] seriously,” he said.