Expectations of higher interest rates in the world’s largest economy and in Europe have clouded the outlook for global growth, and pushed both benchmarks down nearly 5 percent since the start of the week, their worst declines since early February.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

price movements

By 14:40 GMT, Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $81.80 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $75.82 a barrel.

Global stocks, which are often aligned with oil prices, hit a two-month low today as investors shied away from bank stocks.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted a higher and possibly faster interest rate hike, saying that the US central bank was initially mistaken when it thought inflation was “temporary”.

The Council will hold its next meeting from March 21 to 22.

The US has reportedly privately urged some commodity traders to set aside concerns about shipping Russian oil, which has been capped, in an effort to prop up supplies, suggesting more Russian oil may be flowing into the market.

Investors are closely watching the decline in exports from Russia, which decided to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.