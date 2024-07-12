Oil prices rose on Friday amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the United States, but were set for a weekly decline.

Brent crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $85.73 a barrel by 0300 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 46 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $83.08 a barrel.

Both contracts have risen in the previous two sessions but are on track to post a weekly loss.

Brent crude futures are set to fall about 1 percent on the week after four weeks of gains. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were broadly flat on the week and are expected to fall just 0.1 percent.