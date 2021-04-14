Oil futures contracts continued to rise during Asian trading today, Wednesday, after the issuance of an economic report that indicated a decline in the US stock of crude oil and an increase in the expectations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for global demand for oil during the current year.

And Bloomberg News indicated that the price of futures contracts rose this morning by 0.7%, after rising by 0.8% yesterday.

The American Petroleum Institute said yesterday that crude inventories in the United States decreased last week by 3.61 million barrels, to continue the decline for the third consecutive week.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, which is the benchmark for US oil, rose in the morning

Today, by 0.44 dollars to 60.62 dollars a barrel, for delivery next May, until one o’clock nine minutes Singapore time.