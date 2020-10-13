NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Oil prices rose in midday trading on Tuesday. Most recently, a barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent cost 42.43 US dollars. That was 70 cents more than the day before. The price of a barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 76 cents to $ 40.20. As a result, the price of American crude oil rose over the course of the day above the $ 40 mark, which it had fallen below the previous day.

Market observers remained skeptical despite the slight price increases. One reason is that the resumption of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico after the hurricane Delta is meeting with weak demand. This continues to be burdened by the Corona crisis.

According to Carsten Fritsch from Commerzbank, the current demand for oil is primarily being driven by China, and imports continued to rise in September. “In the long run, this should not be sufficient to compensate for the opposing factors. We therefore expect a further decline in oil prices,” it said.

The International Energy Agency IEA, meanwhile, expects the oil market to remain under pressure for a long time to come. After the demand fell by eight percent this year, the IEA believes it will take until 2023 before the pre-crisis level is reached again. IEA chief Fatih Birol reiterated the assessment that growth in oil demand will stall over the next decade./ssc/jsl/mis