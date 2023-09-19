Oil prices rose in early trading on Tuesday for the fourth session in a row, as weak shale oil production in the United States raised more concerns about the scarcity of supply.

By 0018 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 90 cents, or one percent, to $92.38 per barrel, which is slightly less than the highest level in ten months reached on Monday, while Brent crude futures rose 27. Cents, or 0.3 percent, to $94.70 a barrel.

Prices rose for three consecutive weeks.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Monday that US oil production from the largest shale oil producing regions is heading to decline to 9.393 million barrels per day in October, the lowest level since May 2023.