Oil prices rose today, Thursday, after falling in the previous session, supported by a decline in crude and gasoline inventories in the United States after indications that the Federal Reserve (the US central bank) may keep interest rates high for a longer period, affecting expectations of future fuel demand.

By 0155 GMT, Brent crude futures for May settlement rose 0.6 percent, or 52 cents, to $86.47 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent yesterday, Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery also increased 0.5 percent, or 45 cents, to $81.72 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent in the previous session. The April contract expired yesterday, Wednesday, down 2.1 percent at $81.68.