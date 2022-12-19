By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday as optimism around China easing Covid-19-related restrictions trumped fears of a global recession.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is experiencing the first of three expected waves of Covid-19 cases after Beijing eased lockdown measures but said it plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.

“There is no doubt that demand is being negatively influenced,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at brokerage Avatrade. “However, not everything is so negative as China has pledged to fight all pessimism about its economy and will do whatever is necessary to boost economic growth.”

Brent crude rose 76 cents to $79.80 a barrel, while US crude (WTI) rose 90 cents to $75.19.

Prices pared gains before rising again in a volatile session.

“The reality here is that we still have fears of a major recession looming over the horizon that haven’t gone away,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. “It will be difficult to make big gains here.”

