By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session’s losses, on optimism that China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, could ease tight restrictions against Covid.

Brent for January delivery rose $1.84, or 2%, to $94.65 a barrel. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.

US crude (WTI) rose $1.84, or 2.1%, to $88.37, after falling 1.6% in the previous session.

An unverified note on social media and tweeted by influential economist Hao Hon said that a “Reopening Committee” was formed by permanent Politburo member Wang Huning and was reviewing Covid data overseas to assess various reopening scenarios, with the aim of to relax the rules in March 2023. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks jumped on the rumors.

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry later said he was unaware of the situation.

Benchmarks Brent and WTI posted monthly gains in October, their first since May, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, cut their output by 2 million barrels a day. day.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; with additional reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Isabel Kua in Singapore)