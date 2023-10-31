Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Tuesday, after falling more than three percent in the previous session.

By 0305 GMT, Brent crude futures for December, which expire today, Tuesday, rose 36 cents, or 0.41 percent, to $87.81 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for January, the most widely traded, rose 29 cents, or 0.34 percent, to $86.64 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 34 cents, or 0.41 percent, to $82.65 per barrel.

Oil prices fell more than three percent yesterday, Monday, as investor caution increased ahead of the Federal Reserve (US central bank) meeting tomorrow, Wednesday.

Markets are awaiting the US Central Bank meeting, which affects domestic demand for fuel, despite the high probability of keeping interest rates steady, according to a poll conducted by the CME FeedWatch tool.