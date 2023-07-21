In the previous session, oil prices fell after data showed a decrease in US inventories less than analysts’ expectations.

This comes amid uncertainty about the outlook for demand in China, the world’s largest crude buyer, as its economy slows.

price movements

Brent crude futures for September rose 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $79.64 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose in August 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at $75.63 a barrel.

August WTI contracts expire on Thursday.

As for its most active contracts for the month of September, it rose 36 cents to 75.65 dollars upon settlement.

Citi analysts said in a note that crude oil prices may find it difficult to settle on a clear direction amid a mixed outlook for global demand in the next few weeks.

Citi analysts believe that Brent crude prices moved to a higher range in July after remaining between $72 and $78 during May and June, supported by Saudi production cuts and geopolitical risks.