Oil prices rose on Friday.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $93.51 per barrel by 0103 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $89.86.

The two benchmarks are heading for a slight weekly decline after rising more than ten percent over the previous three weeks.

The Federal Reserve Bank (the US central bank) maintained interest rates on Wednesday, but stuck to its position on tightening monetary policy and expected an increase of a quarter of a percentage point before the end of the year.

This led to growing fears that higher interest rates could dampen economic growth and demand for fuel, while the US dollar rose to its highest levels since early March. A stronger dollar makes oil and other commodities more expensive for buyers in other currencies.