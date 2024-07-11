Oil prices rose on Thursday as gasoline stocks fell and crude inventories fell after U.S. refiners ramped up processing, reflecting strong demand.

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $85.43 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $82.47 a barrel.

Markets are awaiting US inflation data due this week, including the Consumer Price Index on Thursday and the Producer Price Index report on Friday.