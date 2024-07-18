Price movements

By 0340 GMT, Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $85.40 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $83.33.

Both benchmarks settled higher on Wednesday.

The latest data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that crude inventories fell by 4.9 million barrels last week.

That exceeds a 4.4 million-barrel decline reported by the American Petroleum Institute trade group.

“Good demand signals from the US offset concerns about slowing Chinese growth last week,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Philip Nova.

“Hope for monetary easing that could boost economic growth, and the current summer travel season in the US, ensure enough impetus for oil demand from the world’s largest economy,” Sachdeva added.

Prospects of interest rate cuts in the coming months in both the United States and Europe helped support the market.

Two Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is “getting closer” to cutting interest rates as inflation improves and the labor market becomes more balanced, potentially paving the way for a cut in borrowing costs in September.

U.S. economic activity also expanded at a slight to modest pace from late May through early July as businesses expected slower growth ahead.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is certain to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but has signaled that its next move will likely be a rate cut.

The dollar fell today for the third consecutive session.

A weaker dollar could help boost demand for oil by making greenback-denominated commodities such as oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.