Oil prices rose by one dollar on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures rose $1.31, or 1.9 percent, to $71.40 a barrel by 1603 GMT. U.S. crude futures rose $1, or 1.4 percent, to $73.75 a barrel.

More than 12 percent of crude production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was shut after Hurricane Frances last week, lifting oil prices in three of the past four sessions, a rebound after Brent crude hit its lowest in nearly three years on Tuesday.