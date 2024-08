Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after two sessions of losses. Brent crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.11 percent, at $78.74 a barrel by 0355 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $74.67.

Both crudes fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 846,000 barrels to 425.2 million barrels last week.