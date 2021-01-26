In 2021, world oil prices will rise by more than 20 percent from last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) promised. In January report the organization says that, nevertheless, oil prices will still be well below the 2019 level.

The IMF also predicts an increase in prices for other goods, in particular, an increase in metal prices is expected. “Active multilateral cooperation is required to bring the pandemic under control everywhere,” the report says.

In general, the world economy will grow by 5.5 percent this year. Russia is expected to grow by 3 percent instead of the 2.8 percent it predicted in October. An increase of 3.9 percent is expected in 2022. However, there are still risks for a sustainable recovery of the global economy, in particular, the emergence of new strains of coronavirus, the IMF warned.

Against the backdrop of a global drop in oil demand, the supertankers that were used to transport it turned out to be unnecessary. Now they can be sent for scrap, such a fate can befall 2 percent of all supertankers in the world. This will mainly affect vessels over 15 years old.