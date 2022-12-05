Meanwhile, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased anti-COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose $1.84, or 2.2 percent, to $87.41 a barrel at 01:42 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.64, or 2 percent, to $81.62 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, called the OPEC + group, agreed on Sunday to stick to the agreement reached in October to cut production by 2 million barrels per day from November until the end of 2023.

Analysts said that the OPEC + decision was expected, with major producers waiting to know the impact of the European Union ban on imports and the decision of the Group of Seven industrialized countries to set a ceiling for the price of Russian oil transported by sea at $ 60 a barrel, with Russia threatening to cut supplies to any country that adheres to this ceiling.

“The decision indicates the unpredictability of the supply and demand situation in the coming months,” analysts from ANZ Research said in a note to clients.

The European Union will have to replace Russian crude by buying oil from the Middle East, West Africa and the United States, which should put a floor in oil prices at least in the near term, Anne-Louise Hettle, vice president of Wood Mackenzie, said in a note.