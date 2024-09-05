Oil futures settled near their lowest levels since June 2023 on Thursday, as a US report published yesterday indicated a decline in US crude oil inventories, with the market breathing a sigh of relief following the sharp decline this week.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, was trading below $73 a barrel after falling about 8% since the beginning of the week, Bloomberg reported. West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark for oil, was trading at $69 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release weekly inventory data later today.

By 12:30 p.m. Singapore time, Brent crude for November delivery was up 0.3 percent at $72.94 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up 0.3 percent at $69.44 a barrel.