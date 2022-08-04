





By Noah Browning

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, as traders worried that an economic recession later this year could undermine energy demand.

Brent futures lost $2.66, or 2.75%, at $94.12 a barrel, the lowest close since Feb. 18.

US crude WTI closed down $2.34, or 2.12%, at $88.54, its lowest since Feb. 2.

The drop in oil prices could be a relief to big consuming countries, including the United States and countries in Europe, which have been urging producers to increase production to make up for a shortage of supply and fight raging inflation.

Oil had soared to more than $120 a barrel at the start of the year. A sudden rebound in demand in the face of the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic has coincided with supply disruptions stemming from sanctions on major producer Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Thursday’s sale followed an unexpected increase in US crude inventories from last week. Gasoline inventories, a proxy for demand, also showed a surprising increase as demand slowed under the weight of gasoline prices close to $5 a gallon, the US Energy Information Administration said.

“It appears that Wednesday’s weakness following weaker-than-expected US gasoline implied demand, coupled with Thursday’s crash of technical support levels, dragged crude down,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst. of the UBS.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; with additional reporting by Laura Sanicola, Richard Valdmanis and Emily Chow)

((Translation by the São Paulo Newsroom))







