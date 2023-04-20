The price of Brent crude fell to $81 per barrel

During trading on Thursday, April 20, oil prices continued to decline, which began the day before. By evening, June Brent futures had lost almost 2.5 percent, dropping to $81 a barrel, according to data ICE exchanges.

At the low, the price reached $81.02, by 18:00 Moscow time it corrected to $81.14. WTI fell to $77.33 per barrel.

At the beginning of the week quotes exceeded $86 and $82 respectively, thus both benchmark grades lost more than five percent. This is half the increase that happened after the announcement of a number of OPEC+ countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, of an additional reduction in production by 1.66 million barrels per day.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley commodities analyst Martijn Raths suggested that the OPEC+ decision will not be able to keep oil prices high, as part of the new reduction is offset by production growth in other countries.

Meanwhile, Ed Morse, head of global commodities research at CitiGroup, believes that oil prices will fall below $80 a barrel, as the Chinese economic recovery is overestimated, the prospects for a downturn in the West, on the contrary, are underestimated.