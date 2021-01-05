Oil prices showed a decline in connection with the expectation of new tough restrictions on the coronavirus, according to data from trading floors.

Thus, the cost of March Brent oil futures on the London ICE Futures exchange was $ 50.97 per barrel, the price of WTI oil futures for February in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange decreased by 0.15% and amounted to $ 47.55 per barrel. …

In addition, market participants are waiting for the continuation of the OPEC + meeting, which was postponed to Tuesday, reports Interfax… A day earlier, during negotiations, it was proposed to either increase production in February, or keep production at the January level.

In turn, Russia and Kazakhstan believe that oil production should be restored by 0.5 million barrels per day, while the rest of the alliance want to maintain the current level of production cuts of 7.2 million barrels per day in February.