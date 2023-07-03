Oil prices fell in early Asian trading today, Monday, as fears of a slowdown in the global economy and the possibility of the Federal Reserve (the US Central Bank) raising interest rates were met with expectations of a reduction in supplies in light of the cuts announced by the OPEC + group.

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.21 a barrel by 0044 GMT, after settling 0.8% higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.41, after closing up 1.1% in the previous session.

Brent fell for the fourth consecutive quarter at the end of June, while WTI recorded a second quarterly decline as the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, slowed in the second quarter.

Fears of a further slowdown hurting fuel demand grew after data on Friday showed that inflation in the United States was still above the central bank’s 2 percent target and raised expectations that it would raise interest rates again.