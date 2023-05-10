In a possible sign of weak demand, US crude stocks rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ending on May 5, while gasoline stocks rose by 399 thousand barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

US government data from the Energy Information Administration on oil inventories is due on Wednesday.

Data published on Wednesday showed US consumer prices rose in April, which raises the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for the time being.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams had said earlier that inflation was still too high and that the central bank would raise interest rates again if necessary.

The market is also awaiting the monthly report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), scheduled for release on Thursday, to get indications of whether the organization and its allies need to cut production again to boost prices.

Last month, the OPEC + group decided to voluntarily reduce production by 1.16 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, and it is scheduled to hold its meeting on production policy on the fourth of June.

The markets were also watching the statements of US President Joe Biden, and senior Republican lawmakers, regarding raising the US debt ceiling of $ 31.4 trillion, for fear of an unprecedented default if Congress did not act within three weeks.

price movements

Brent crude fell 60 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $76.84 a barrel by 1335 GMT. Nymex crude also fell 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $73.02.