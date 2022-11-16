By Shariq Khan

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Oil prices fell by more than a dollar on Wednesday after shipments of Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted and a rise in Covid-19 cases in China weighed on sentiment.

Brent crude futures fell one dollar to $92.86 a barrel, down 1.1%. US Crude Oil (WTI) fell $1.33, or 1.5%, to settle at $85.59 a barrel.

The market ditched early gains after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said flows through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline had resumed after a brief interruption.

Later, the market recouped some losses after US oil inventories fell more than expected due to intense refining activity. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US crude inventories fell by 5.4 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a drop of 440,000 barrels.

Furthermore, oil company Petro-Logistics said in a report that exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have dropped significantly so far this month.

In China, rising COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment after the easing of virus restrictions this week.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Isabel Kua in Singapore);