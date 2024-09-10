Brent crude oil price falls below $70 per barrel for the first time since December 20, 2021

The price of futures contracts for November deliveries of the benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil brand fell below $70 per barrel for the first time since December 20, 2021. This testify data from trading on the London ICE exchange.

As of 17:15 Moscow time, commodity prices fell to $69.72 per barrel. The decline from the previous trading session’s closing level by that time was 2.95 percent.

Closer to 17:37, quotes dropped to $69.57 per barrel, demonstrating a decrease of 3.22 percent. In turn, futures contracts for October deliveries of the American brand of oil WTI (West Texas Intermediate) by this time lost 3.29 percent in value (to $66.45 per barrel).

Experts attribute the prolonged decline in raw material prices to a number of factors. Among the main reasons for this trend, they include an increase in raw material production in the United States and other countries that are not part of the OPEC+ deal, as well as a drop in demand from China, one of the world’s main consumers of raw materials.

Against this backdrop, analysts from oil trading companies Gunvor and Trafigura predicted a drop in global Brent prices to $60 in the foreseeable future. In their opinion, even the recent extension of voluntary production restrictions by eight OPEC+ countries, including Russia, will not be able to prevent such dynamics.