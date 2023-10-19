Exchange prices for Brent oil fell below $90 per barrel

The cost of futures contracts for December supplies of North Sea Brent oil fell below $90 per barrel. About it testify London ICE data.

Closer to 12:30 Moscow time, commodity quotations reached $89.78 per barrel. The decrease to the closing level of the previous trading session was 1.8 percent. Experts attribute the fall in the value of December futures to the partial easing of sanctions by the US Treasury Department against the oil, gas and gold mining sectors of Venezuela.

Previously, the department allowed American companies and investors to make transactions with the state-owned company Minerven and PDVSA Corporation. The issued licenses also made it possible to lift the ban on secondary trade in the products and assets of the above-mentioned enterprises, subject to the Venezuelan authorities fulfilling their obligations in accordance with the roadmap for holding elections in 2024.

Analysts believe that the easing of sanctions pressure on the Latin American state, which is the largest country in terms of proven raw material reserves, has made it possible to compensate for the negative effect on the global oil market from Israel’s ongoing war with the radical group Hamas. Experts predict a further increase in crude oil production in Venezuela by 25 percent or 200 thousand barrels per day compared to the current figure. This circumstance will help to significantly increase global supply.