By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled on Friday, reversing gains in a volatile session, pressured by the U.S. heating oil contract, which plunged more than 20% after expiry-day highs.

The first US heating oil contract, which is a gauge for diesel prices, rose to a record $5.8595 per gallon before falling to $4.4067 per gallon.

Diesel futures rose as investors worried about the global supply squeeze following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The heating oil contract expired on Friday, along with global benchmark Brent and US gasoline futures. Volumes on the three first-maturity contracts were low, creating exaggerated volatility in the market and leading to late-day selloffs, analysts said.

Brent’s second most active contract fell 12 cents to close at $107.14 a barrel. The first month rose $1.75 to close at $109.34 a barrel.

US crude, which does not expire on Friday, fell 67 cents to $104.69 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI rose for the week to post their fifth consecutive monthly gain. Brent ended the month up 1.3%, while WTI closed with a gain of 4.4%.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Noah Browning and Florence Tan)

