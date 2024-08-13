Brent crude futures for August delivery were down 98 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $81.32 a barrel by 1323 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.2 percent, or 93 cents, at $79.13.

Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Monday to close at $82.30 a barrel after hitting a seven-month low of $76.30 the previous week.

OPEC’s downward revision of its forecast for global oil demand in 2024 has highlighted the dilemma facing the wider OPEC+ alliance in increasing output from October.

The International Energy Agency also left its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 unchanged on Tuesday but cut its estimate for 2025, citing the impact of weak Chinese consumption on economic growth.

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East is escalating as the United States braces for major attacks by Iran or its proxies in the region this week, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

Analysts said any attack could disrupt global crude supplies and send prices soaring. The attack could also prompt the United States to impose a ban on Iranian oil exports, potentially affecting supplies of 1.5 million barrels per day.

Markets are also awaiting the US Consumer Price Index report tomorrow, Wednesday, which will give a decisive reading on inflation.