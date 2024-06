Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Thursday after a sudden increase in US inventories reinforced fears of a slowdown in demand.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $84.17 per barrel by 0028 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $80.58 per barrel.

The two benchmarks recorded a slight increase upon settlement yesterday, Wednesday.