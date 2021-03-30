Oil prices declined today, Tuesday, after the resumption of shipping movement through the Suez Canal after days of waiting and attention turned to the OPEC + meeting, which may see the extension of restrictions on supplies amid new closures to contain the spread of the Corona virus.

Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 64.83 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent yesterday. US crude fell one cent, to $ 61.55 a barrel.

Navigation resumed in the Suez Canal yesterday evening, Monday, after the floatation of the huge container ship Evergreen, which blocked the waterway for nearly a week, while more than 400 ships were waiting to cross the shipping lane.