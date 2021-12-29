US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 76.19 a barrel, by 01:01 GMT.

The global benchmark, Brent, was not less fortunate than its predecessor, as it also rose 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.17 a barrel.

According to the “Reuters” agency, both crudes are near their highest level in a month, due to the recent rise.

And this rise comes, after the mutant Omicron of the Corona virus, in late November, caused a state of pessimism about the global economy, amid fears of a return to the closures that severely affect the economy.

But the relative dissipation of concerns about the “Omicron” mutant, following reports that it was less virulent than previous mutants despite the rapid spread, opened investors’ appetite for higher-risk assets.