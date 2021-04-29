Oil prices extended gains today, Thursday, after a 1% rise in the previous session, as positive expectations about a recovery in demand this summer overshadowed concerns about the impact of an increase in the frequency of Covid-19 infections in India, Japan and Brazil.

Brent crude for June delivery rose 22 cents, equivalent to 0.3 percent, to $ 67.49 a barrel by 0405 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery reached $ 64.04 a barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent.

And US crude inventories increased by 90,000 barrels last week, far below analysts’ expectations for a 659,000-barrel increase.