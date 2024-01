Oil prices rose on Wednesday, continuing their rise the previous day after data showed that US crude inventories fell more than expected last week, but a larger-than-expected increase in gasoline and distillate inventories limited the gains.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.88 per barrel by 0138 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $72.53 per barrel.