Brent crude rose 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, to settle at $76.95 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 84 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $72.67 a barrel.

On a weekly basis, the two benchmarks recorded gains for the second consecutive week, amounting to 1.7 percent for Brent and 1.6 percent for WTI.

However, markets remained cautious as talks to raise the debt ceiling could drag on, and there were fresh concerns about a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month that would dampen demand after strong US consumer spending and inflation.

An official in US President Joe Biden’s administration said that although negotiators could reach an agreement Friday to raise the US government’s debt ceiling of $ 31.4 trillion, the talks could extend through the weekend.

The two benchmarks fell more than $2 a barrel when settling yesterday, Thursday, after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the chances of approving a new production cut at the OPEC + meeting in Vienna on June 4, before returning today, to clarify that the statements that were quoted were fragmented, and that Moscow will work with the rest of the alliance members to determine what is best for the market while adhering to all previous decisions.

Three informed sources told Reuters that Russia tends to keep oil production volumes unchanged because Moscow is satisfied with current price and production levels.