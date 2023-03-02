Crude oil prices, a major catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, rose on Thursday. Brent crude increased by 0.65 percent by 11:45 GMT, to $84.86 a barrel.

Crude recorded a jump, supported by the growth of manufacturing activity in China at the fastest pace in more than a decade last month, according to data released on Wednesday, which reinforces signs of the recovery of the second largest economy in the world.

stock movements

The Saudi market index closed up 0.8 percent, to continue its rise for the third session.

The index rose with almost all sectors recording gains, with Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, adding 2.2 percent and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group adding 1.5 percent.

Oil giant Aramco rose 0.6 percent.

Aramco agreed to acquire a minority stake in a transmission technology company that French automaker Renault and China’s Geely are planning to establish.

ACWA Power also rose 1.6 percent after announcing a more than double increase in its annual profits to 1.54 billion riyals ($410.36 million).

Shares of the Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) also rose 1.3 percent after concluding an agreement worth about 1.53 billion riyals ($407.70 million) with a partner program to support the gas transport sector.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose by 0.1 percent, extending its gains for the third session.

Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) rose 3.6 percent and Multipleplay shares rose 2.2 percent.

The Dubai Financial Market index fell 0.3 percent, affected by losses in the utilities, real estate and financial institutions sectors.

Leading Emaar Properties fell 1.2 percent, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Company (Empower) fell 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian Stock Exchange index fell 1.6 percent, after recording gains in the previous session, with most sectors in the negative zone.

Shares of Commercial International Bank and Eastern Bank fell 2.4 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.