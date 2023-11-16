According to Julius Baer, ​​the market’s focus has moved from geopolitical fear to concrete fundamentals and values ​​are expected to fall

With the recent fluctuations in the prices of but with the drop to the range around US$80 per barrel, prices would be more in line with reality.

This is the assessment of the Swiss bank Julius Baer, which released a note to customers and the market on the topic on Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). According to the bank, the market’s focus has moved from fear due to geopolitical factors to concrete fundamentals, and prices are expected to fall further in 2024.

“The uncertainty premium that has driven up oil prices since early October with the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war has disappeared. This is reflected in the rapid change in speculative positions in the futures market, which have moved from optimistic to more neutral levels over the past few weeks.”said Norbert Rücker, head of economics and next generation research at Julius Baer, ​​who already indicated that the shock would be temporary, even if he considers that the situation still requires attention.

The expert said he believes that prices are likely to fall even further next year and that the tightening trend indicated by many analysts is unlikely to occur.

“Instead, supply is expected to decline in the future as production gradually increases while consumption among major consumers stagnates.”said Rücker, which indicates a recent increase in Russian oil exports and expansion of production in locations in Canada and the United States, in addition to Guyana and Iran.

With information from Investing Brazil.