NEW YORK / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Oil prices fell on Monday and thus picked up on the price losses on Friday. Until noon, however, the decline in prices was limited. A barrel (159 liters) of the North Sea Brent cost 55.00 US dollars last. That was ten cents less than on Friday. The price of a barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell five cents to $ 52.31.

In the past week, oil prices have dropped significantly at times. The trigger was, among other things, the stronger dollar. If the American currency gains, crude oil becomes more expensive for investors outside the dollar area and thus slows down demand.

Raw materials expert Eugen Weinberg from Commerzbank also referred to measures taken by leading industrialized countries to counter the spread of the corona pandemic, which resulted in weaker demand. In addition, oil prices would also be burdened by a generally more pessimistic investor sentiment in the financial markets.

Economic data from China were unable to give oil prices any stronger impetus at the start of the week. On Monday night it became known that the world’s second largest economy had robust growth in the final quarter of 2020.

Stronger impulses on the oil market are not expected in the further course of the day either. The financial markets in the US will be closed due to a public holiday. No US economic data is expected either ./jkr/bgf/jha/