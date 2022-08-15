The Aramco president’s comments come as production resumed at several US offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico after a brief interruption last week.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $97.88 a barrel by 00:34 GMT, after a 1.5 percent drop on Friday.

US West Texas crude fell to $91.87 a barrel, down by 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, after a 2.4 percent drop in the previous session.

Amin Al-Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, told reporters on Sunday that the company was ready to increase its crude oil production to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day if the Saudi government requested it.

He added that the company is confident in its ability to increase production at any time the need arises, or at the invitation of the government or the Ministry of Energy to increase production.

Oil prices rose more than 3 percent last week after damage to a pipeline disrupted production at several offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Louisiana port official said producers moved to restart some stalled production after repairs were completed late Friday.