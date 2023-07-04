And the Saudi Press Agency stated today that the Kingdom will extend its voluntary cut in oil production by one million barrels per day for another month to include August, adding that the voluntary cut may extend beyond that.

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, which seeks to tighten global crude supplies and boost prices in coordination with Saudi Arabia, will reduce its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August.

price movements

Brent crude futures fell 1 percent, or 76 cents, to settle at $74.65 a barrel, while US West Texas crude fell 1.2 percent, or 85 cents, to $69.79.

The Algerian Energy Ministry said later today that the OPEC member country will reduce its oil production by an additional 20,000 barrels in the period from August 1 to August 31 to support the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Russia to achieve balance and stability in oil markets.

The ministry added that the voluntary cut comes in addition to another 48,000 barrels cut decided in April.